David Bowie's album will be released for first time broadcast

The next album, which will be broadcast for the first time, will include songs never heard before titled & # 39; Pallas Athena & # 39; and & # 39; V-2 Schneider & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

A new live album from the late rocker David Bowie It will debut on streaming platforms for the first time.

%MINIFYHTML414959ee7522a13f28d0c34be8b7555a17%

%MINIFYHTML414959ee7522a13f28d0c34be8b7555a18%

"LiveAndWell.com"A 1997 album recorded by Bowie performing in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands and Brazil during his Earthling tour, is the first in a series of live recordings the star produced during the 1990s and which will launch this year.

The new album will be released on May 15, 2020 and will feature two bonus tracks never heard before, including "Pallas Athena" and "V-2 Schneider".

"LiveAndWell.com" was originally launched in 2000 through BowieNet, the singer's first Internet service provider who also became an online fan club.

Bowie died at age 69 in 2016.