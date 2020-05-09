Dallas ISD, Texas Governor Greg Abbott launches state effort to provide Internet to students who don't have it – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As students continue to learn from home, state and local leaders are trying to address the lack of the internet for hundreds of thousands of students across Texas.

It was announced Friday morning that the Dallas Independent School District, the Texas Education Agency (TEA), and Governor Greg Abbott launched "Operation Connectivity," a joint effort to provide the Internet and other devices to families and students throughout the state.

The initiative was originally initiated by Dallas ISD and Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa as they sought to find solutions to the lack of internet and laptop computers for many students while forced to learn from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As Texas students continue their homeschooling through virtual instruction, it is essential that we provide them with the resources they need to connect and communicate online," said Abbott. "I applaud Dr. Hinojosa and DISD for developing this innovative initiative for Dallas schools, and I look forward to expanding Operation Connectivity across the state so that we can implement reliable and effective solutions that bridge the digital divide for students across the state of Lone. Star ".

The Operation Connectivity task force will seek to determine where students lack the internet, how to solve that problem, and how to finance the solution.

Summer classes across the state are expected to remain online without the pandemic in sight.

However, districts are still investigating how they will work when the 2020-2021 school year begins, in most cases this is in August.