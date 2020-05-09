Dallas event venue allows local artists to perform online for advice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML835f09c710e94e9cce55259131fd7e1415%

On a typical Saturday, most bands spent their nights playing at local bars.

But the coronavirus has seized the lives and livelihood of musicians.

Producer René Rodríguez partnered with the owners of On the Levee to provide musicians with a place to play and the opportunity for advice.

Rodríguez said: "If you want to tip a performer, 100% of that money goes directly to them."

This Saturday night, the performances were streamed live to 192 countries on all social media platforms.

With orders to stay home and social distancing in the game, Red Clay Gypsies lead singer Telina Rudd told Up News Info 11 that COVID-19 has silenced musicians around the world.

His band played 80 concerts last year. But this year, Rudd said they had none.

The band members and the production team masked themselves and took all safety and disinfection precautions to bring in some cash.

Lead singer for local band Southern Brave said they are very grateful, "It's good to play and it's always good for the opportunity to play in front of new people."

Until things return to normal, these artists will take concerts as they come.

Hoping that soon they will be able to feel the environment and look into people's eyes as their voices connect to their hearts.

For a list of all performing artists and to tip them, visit https://www.agentsofvibe.net/.