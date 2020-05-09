Dallas Club Lizard Lounge permanently closes after 28 years due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML0fe2f8b21f641e9ef31f2f8e9f141fa315%

As the latest victim of the coronavirus, the Dallas Lizard Lounge club is permanently closing its doors after 28 years in business.

In a statement released Saturday, owner Don Nedler said the cost to maintain the business during the shutdown was "overwhelming."

“We had to make the most difficult decision today. After 28 years, we are going to close the Lizard Lounge. The cost to maintain the business during closing was overwhelming. %MINIFYHTML0fe2f8b21f641e9ef31f2f8e9f141fa316% I would like to thank our employees. They are the best I am in business. Thanks to everyone who enjoyed a night out, held a special event, or just came over for a drink and good music. I have loved every minute and I will not lie, it hurts. However, we have plans. There will be a tomorrow and we have a plan for the future. The world we knew has changed and we had to change to survive. I will post more information about our future plans soon. Until then, thanks for the memories and see you soon. "

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources