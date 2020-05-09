Cynthia Bailey tells her fans to appreciate the little things

Cynthia Bailey has learned a lot during these difficult times. She has spent her days at home, along with Mike Hill, and has also been exercising a lot.

But, like most of us, she began to learn the importance of being thankful for the smallest things. Check out the message he shared for his IG fan:

‘The feeling of the wind and the sun on my face. I appreciate the little things & # 39; & # 39 ;, Cynthia said to her fans.

A follower said keep keep reading things about you when it comes to Rhoa … and I think you have a great story (you and Peter, from marriage to divorce, spent a few seasons and now find love again with Mike and mix families). Honestly, from the perspective of an OG fan, I'd cancel Ne-Ne. Her saving grace is that she is a member of OG because her story is non-existent and tired, and the show flourished without her before🤷🏼‍♀️. I also like Eva and I think she also brings something different that is multi-layered. Ok, sorry for rambling, but I'm tired of people looking like you don't deserve your peach‼ ️❤️ Keep shining 🤩 ’

Someone else posted this message: ‘You have motivated me a lot! One has been doing my power walks all week constantly !! "

One commenter said, "It would be a great show to keep Nene away from the horse, it would be for the best," and someone else posted this message: "@Cynthia A GREAT thing for those who can't, you know? Thanks for sharing all the encouragement. What are you doing! "

A fan asked: ‘Ok, Miss Cynthia … 💃 Have you heard Poraha Porsha Porsha or Roll Call Nene Leakes? You can download it at BravoHOOD.ONLINE in the theme song collection! Who's next? What #RhoaVirtualreunion housewives. Let's celebrate and dance this weekend. Happy Mother's Day. & # 39;

In other news, Cynthia believes that people should never explain themselves.



