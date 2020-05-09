CSA agriculture increases amid coronavirus-related food shortage – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML85a28e9c8ca71e3ecd08dcfc22d9f43f17%

While many farmers have been hit by the pandemic, unable to sell to restaurants, another type of agriculture is thriving.

"We have been seeing a lot of interest in CSA farming this year," said Lauren Barry, owner of Dancing Gnome Farms in Wabasha, who has been busy preparing all of her vegetables to meet high demand that her small farm is not accustomed to.

CSA stands for "consumer-supported agriculture," where Minnesota farmers send fresh produce directly to their consumers.

"In terms of shortening supply chains, this is a link between your farm and your table," said Barry.

This spring, Dancing Gnome Farms sold out their CSA shares for the first time. Last spring they had around 20 CSA clients and this year they have 50.

"We expanded our CSA, so we are 2.5 times the shares we had last year," said Barry.

Once Barry harvests his vegetables, he takes her to a packing room, where he washes, dries, and packs fresh produce kits that include recipes.

"It comes to you from the farm in a day or two, and often people tell us it lasts two to three weeks," Barry said.

Barry says that high demand on CSA sales will likely offset the drop in sales they will see at summer farmer's markets this year.

"Part of our decision to open our CSA to more members this year was directly in response to having a little more assurance on where our vegetables would go this summer," said Barry.

At a time when we all yearn for more connections, this is a way to feel connected to your farmer.

"We're still here growing up for you," said Barry. "We want to get your product and we want you to feel safe in the process," said Barry.

Even though Dancing Gnome is limited to CSA members during the spring and summer, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture says half of the farms in the state still have CSA shares available to buy. Click here to find out which farms still have CSA available.