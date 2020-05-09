Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Prepare for waves of infection.
It is becoming clear that the coronavirus will not go away simply after the restrictions are lifted, epidemiologists say, despite the recent optimistic forecast from the White House.
A recent analysis by the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy describes the various forms the wave could take.
The first scenario shows an initial wave of cases, the current one, followed by "peaks and valleys,quot; that decrease over time.
In the second, a larger "fall peak,quot;, or possibly a winter peak, and the subsequent smaller waves come after the current one. This is similar to what happened during the 1918-19 Spanish influenza pandemic.
The third possibility shows an intense spring peak that turns into a "slow combustion,quot;, with smaller ups and downs.
What each of these scenarios shows is that a single round of social distancing is probably not sufficient in the long run. Instead, the researchers say, we should be prepared for occasional restrictions and blockades in the years to come, until there is widespread immunity or an effective vaccine.
Conclusions of the unemployment figures
The jobs numbers for April were released this morning by the Department of Labor, and were as lousy as expected: the economy it threw 20.5 million jobs and the unemployment rate increased to 14.7 percent, devastation that had not been seen since the Great Depression.
While the latest job losses extend to all major sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and even white collar industries, there was one area of the economy that was particularly surprising to see in difficulties: health care.
Despite the deluge of patients filling intensive care units, the sector lost more than 1.4 million jobs last month. This is because the government asked hospitals to stop elective surgeries, such as hip replacements and slow-growing cancer operations, and to focus on the pandemic, and it turns out that Those procedures are much more cost-effective than fighting a deadly disease.
What are you doing
I have been creating a photo book during the pandemic. It's a combination of news headlines and photos of our family taken every day. Someday my children can give it to their grandchildren when they study the pandemic at school.
– Kenneth S. Stewart, Peachtree Corners, Ga.
