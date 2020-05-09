Coronavirus: Ronaldo Souza tests positive for COVID-19, from UFC 249

Ronaldo "Jacare,quot; Souza will not fight at UFC 249 after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The Brazilian was scheduled to face Uriah Hall in a middleweight fight on the undercard in Jacksonville, Florida, but he and two of his cornerbacks tested positive for COVID-19 while asymptomatic. All three have left the host hotel and will isolate themselves, the UFC announced.

The UFC also said there had been no other positive tests for coronavirus prior to UFC 249, which is spearheaded by an interim lightweight championship match between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Souza and Hall wore personal protective equipment during a socially distant confrontation on Friday morning.

UFC officials decided to continue with the card after consulting with Florida athletics officials, ESPN reported.

The fact that Florida officials did not order the cancellation of the event is highly significant, not only from a public health point of view but also from a UFC business point of view. The UFC has three fight cards scheduled over an eight-day span, beginning with Saturday's event, to make up for the postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All three events will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC President Dana White told ESPN that positive tests will not affect that timeline.

"We administered 1,200 tests this week, in 300 people," White told ESPN. "It is not unexpected that a person tests positive. The system works. And the good thing about this is that now we know that Jacare tested positive, he is doing what he should do and we are in a position to help him if he needs it." "

Sporting News' Tom Gatto contributed to this report.