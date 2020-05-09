Coronavirus in North Dakota: COVID-19 deaths in the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area up to 42 – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A group investigating a COVID-19 case rate primarily in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area, received another report of high numbers on Saturday, when the two counties combined for 34 new cases and three new deaths.

Two of the deaths were reported in Cass County, where Fargo is located, including a man in his 40s and a man in his 90s, both with underlying health conditions. The other death, reported across the Red River in Clay County, was an 80-year-old resident of a long-term care facility, authorities said.

Cass and Clay counties have confirmed a combined total of 1,014 cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths due to complications from the disease.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced earlier this week the formation of Red River Valley Task Force COVID-19, including leaders from Fargo and Cass County. Moorhead County officials and Clay agreed to join the group, which held its first meeting on Friday.

"This will be a subway solution," said Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson. “The relationship between the two cities is incredible. We are a city. "

Thirty of the 40 new cases reported in North Dakota on Saturday were in Cass County.

