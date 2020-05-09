Coronavirus in Minnesota: Guthrie Theater will fire staff and move to next show date until March 2021 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Guthrie Theater finance committee has reviewed and approved a budget for a "more modest season," moving its reopening date to March 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The rest of the 2019-2020 season was already canceled on March 28. Now, his new budget projects a total revenue of $ 12.6 million, which is below the original expected amount of $ 31 million.

That change means the theater will now only have one season of three plays from March to August 2021. "Sweat,quot; and "Private Lives,quot; will continue, along with a third performance that has yet to be decided. The move also means some seats in the theater will be cut and some staff members will be laid off, either in the short or long term.

The organization had hoped to produce nine shows on a compressed schedule on a smaller budget, but now they have decided that those plans "were neither viable nor sustainable."

If current conditions improve and organizers can ensure the safety of staff and audience members, they say they would move to have a show on stage before March 2021. However, as of now that is not planned in the current budget. Vice versa, if the pandemic worsens, the theater is also ready to move its reopening to a later date.

Management says that the nature of its operation depends on "long deadlines to build productions,quot; and "income that is only safe when actions are carried out,quot;, explaining that the organization would have had a great risk of running out of funds if they had to postpone or cancel several productions in autumn and winter.

In a letter to employees, Guthrie Artistic Director Joseph Haj wrote: