Coronavirus in Minnesota: Chair of the St. Paul School Board fighting the COVID-19 fan – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML364ff9484a382006ca98c2d05625991615%

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An educator and president of St. Paul is in the ICU, along with her father, connected to a fan that fights against COVID19.

Marny Xiong, 31, and her father Zahoua Xiong are in critical condition at a St. Paul hospital.

"Think of it this way, if it affects you, then it affects your whole family and the people who love you," said Dai Thao, Marny's brother-in-law and Paul's councilor, "The important thing now is that they are well cared for and the doctors and nurses are doing their best. "

Thao says that they are a family embedded in their community in politics, as neighbors and as friends. Marny has been the chair of the St. Paul School Board since 2018 and attended this school district.

Dr. Joe Gothard, the SPPS Superintendent sent this statement saying in part:

%MINIFYHTML364ff9484a382006ca98c2d05625991616%

We know her as a friend and fighter; a fighter for student equity, student opportunity, and student achievement His spirit of never giving up has never been more important.

Thao says the family believes that as an education leader, Marny will use this challenge as a teaching moment.

"We know they will recover and come back," said Thao. "We will use this as a lesson to educate others about COVID-19."

Marny's father is a technician considered an essential employee, who still goes to work before getting sick. The family tells Up News Info that they are not sure if they contracted the work virus, but they believe that they somehow got sick from their daily exposure to other people.

The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at Regions Hospital, St. John & # 39; s Hospital and Bethesda Care Unit COVID-19 for caring for Marny and Zahoua.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.