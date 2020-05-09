Coronavirus Impact: Delta will temporarily suspend flight in certain US metropolitan areas. USA – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLff67cb8565083a4ca92a8f9a5bf084a717%

Delta announced Saturday its plan to temporarily consolidate the flight to 10 US metropolitan areas. USA, suspending travel to some airports that have another airport with Delta service nearby.

These changes will take effect on May 13 and will allow more Delta frontline workers to minimize their risk of exposure to COVID-19, while customer volume is significantly low.

Here is a list of the affected airports:

Delta will also temporarily suspend service to Saskatoon International Airport beginning May 13.

These select stations will remain closed until at least September 2020. Delta says it will assist its customers whose travel plans are affected by this change, as well as provide payment protection options until September 30, 2020 for affected employees.

Delta says they are also looking for other opportunities to take similar action in additional markets. Last month, Delta filed an application with the US Department of Transportation. USA To consolidate operations in nine other cities served by various airports. That request is still under review.