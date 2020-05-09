Corey Feldman Responds To Criticism That He Didn't Release Names For Free – (My) Truth: 2 Coreys Rape Is On Demand

Corey Feldman responds to criticism that he did not reveal the names of the alleged pedophiles revealed in his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys free. Those who have followed Corey Feldman's Campaign for Truth for the past three years have heard him talk about the legal problems with the names of the men he and others accused of abusing Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. When he wrote his autobiography, Choreography He wrote the names of the alleged pedophiles, but was told that he was unable to use them due to legal purposes. Instead, he continued to write his book and changed the names to pseudonyms.

In 2018 Corey Feldman wrote and produced the Lifetime movie. A tale of two Coreys. The film also addressed the alleged sexual assaults and sexual abuse, but once again Corey Feldman was unable to say the names.

Two years later, that would change when he got a million dollar insurance to reveal the names in his movie: (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys.

Corey Feldman was so dedicated to naming the alleged names of pedophiles that he did not stop until he acquired the insurance necessary to legally name them. He even changed the name of the documentary Truth: The rape of 2 Coreys to (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys for legal purposes

Insurance is required when someone makes a feasible claim or complaint that could take legal action. For example, if Corey Feldman were to name a fictional character in his movie and it would be such a far-fetched claim that it couldn't be taken seriously, he wouldn't be required to get insurance.

Corey Feldman not only revealed the names of the alleged pedophiles in the film, but also described how hairdressers work in Hollywood and how many people covered up alleged assaults to keep the Hollywood machine running and ultimately protect pedophiles.

You can see a tweet Corey Feldman shared on Twitter where he announced the names he accused of being pedophiles in his documentary below. Corey Feldman named the following men and accused them of sexually abusing Corey Haim, other teenage boys in the industry, or himself: Dominic Brascia, Alphy Hoffman, Gary Goddard, Brian Peck, Jon Grissom, Martin (Marty) Weiss, Charlie Sheen, Bob Villard, Joby Harte, and Bobby Hoffman.

Those who want to watch the Corey Feldman documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys You can do it on the official website: MyTruthDoc.com.

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



