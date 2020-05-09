Consider virtual dog training for your pandemic puppy

Bolt Raegan Delgado, 40, was told that Bolt was a "puppy,quot; when she met him at the Paw Works rescue facility in Camarillo, California.

After two separate three-hour trips to the rescue, Delgado, her husband, and their three daughters decided to bring Bolt, an 8-month-old pit bull mix, home through a home trial called "adoptive to adopt." They liked his sweet eyes and the silly ear that fell over the top of his black head.

But the boisterous 45-pound dog was difficult to handle. "From the beginning, he was jumping and biting," said Delgado, a behavior analyst who has not had a dog since she was a child. "The reason we wanted a dog was for my daughters to take care of it."

The Delgado family is one of many families that bring a new pet home during the coronavirus blockade. One would think that pet rescue groups would be elated, but many are concerned that this current boom in pet adoption and foster care may lead to an explosion of returned pets when families return to work and school. "We have found that many people requesting dogs are not necessarily people who would do so under normal circumstances," said Krystelle Sun of the Hearts & Bones Animal Rescue in New York City. "We are trying to remove those applications."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it has seen a 70% increase in animals entering foster homes through its New York City and Los Angeles programs compared to the same period last year, with more than 1,500 online host applicants. The Best Friends Animal Society Life-Saving Centers in the United States have experienced a similar drastic increase. At its Salt Lake City facility, according to the organization, 329 pets were adopted since March 13, compared to just 96 during the same period in 2019.

Like the Delgado family, many of those new dog owners will need help teaching their pets house rules, a task that has been affected by social estrangement. Paw Works connected the Delgados with coach Bernardo Pérez of Road Dogs Dog Mentoring, who guided the family through daily text messages and phone calls.

They implemented a three-hit rule. Bolt has three chances to calm down before being sent to his box for a timeout. For example, if Bolt is jumping and talking, they say "down,quot;. If he is exalted again, they go through the same routine. If three attempts fail with the "down,quot; command, it is sent to your box. After three days, the training worked.

Dog training is especially important in these unusual times, as new pets will quickly get used to spending the entire day with their humans. "We are living in a time when we are not in real life," said Larissa Wohl, a pet rescue expert for the Hallmark Channel.

Even though new pet owners can now spend all day with their dogs, Wohl urges parents and recent adopters to work on the limits immediately. It is important to occasionally physically distance yourself from your dog, sometimes in another room. Only 10 minutes apart can help the dog learn to calm down. Also take time to get the dog used to different stimuli: grass, street bars, loud noises, different people (from afar). Teaching the dog to "sit,quot; and "wait,quot; for dinner instills impulse control and the hierarchical order of the house.

"Training in general, whether it's teaching them to stay in one place or wait for treatment, exercises their brains and wears them down," Wohl said.

The Internet is full of free training resources, like the Austin Pets Alive YouTube channel! And the Instinct Dog Behavior and Training online school. Rescue organizations are generally happy to offer guidance on integrating newly adopted and foster dogs into their new homes. And many private dog trainers have responded to orders to stay home by moving their business to digital platforms like FaceTime and Zoom. Consultations start at around $ 150.

Abigail Arnold-Ochs, 35, restarted training without a problem! Dog training practically while taking refuge in place. Monte, one of his two dachshund mixes, which had already warned him about his bark, had regressed with the increase in deliveries to his apartment building in Santa Monica, California.

In the first session, Arnold-Ochs was reminded to give Monte treats when they hear footsteps to numb him to noise and to redirect his focus with commands such as "go to bed,quot; and "go down,quot; to help him relax. They have made substantial progress in their quarantine sessions, she says: "What is needed is much more apparent when you are trapped in the house with them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Without training, Delgado said, she would not have been able to work through Bolt's unruly behavior, and form a deep bond with him in the process.

Last week, the Delgines officially adopted Bolt, and changed his name to Caspian after Prince Caspian from the "The Chronicles of Narnia,quot; series. Playing soccer with the playful puppy has become the highlight of Delgado's quarantine. "If I could keep the ball away from him, it would be like World Cup level," she says.