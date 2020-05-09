Concord repair shop owner repairs donated vehicles to help feed victims of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (KPIX) – A small business owner in Concord is turning his ability to repair cars into a way to feed people struggling during the shutdown.

%MINIFYHTML3a2fc8330c8b024195eb23a5863db13e17%

Dave Kemnitz is a co-owner of D,amp;H Enterprises, an auto repair shop in Concord. Twelve years ago, as members of Rotary International, he and his wife Mary started a car donation program to raise money for charity. It was then that they discovered a hard truth … "They donated 32 cars in a span of 3 months and ended up with $ 800 in their pocket," Dave said.

Most for-profit car donation programs send vehicles directly to an auction where they often get pennies on the dollar, and most cars end up in junk yards that are sold for parts. But Dave began to put his auto repair skills to work, reviving broken cars and selling them for ten times their auction value.

"We were getting cars that didn't need anything," he said. "I would ask the donor, the first thing I would ask is, what's wrong with the vehicle? Well, do you take cars that need a battery? It's like, uh, ok … you know, that kind of thing." Instead of hundreds of dollars, they were receiving tens of thousands. And what has been done with it has been remarkable. Rotarians sponsor health clinics in Mexico and Africa and have adopted an entire village in Uganda. And they donated 56 cars to people who lost theirs in the Paradise Fire. But then came the Covid-19 outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML3a2fc8330c8b024195eb23a5863db13e18%

"When I saw people piled up around the block, lining up for food … it broke my heart," said Mary.

Therefore, the car donation program has shifted again. Rotary clubs Clayton Valley Sunrise and Lamorinda are making a joint commitment to donate $ 100,000 to the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank.

"The number of people who need food has grown exponentially in the past month," said Chris Ruzicka of the Clayton Valley Rotary Club. "And then we see the need to help them support them and put more money into the system." And once again, it will be Dave's "Cars 2nd Chance,quot; program that will fund it. When they opened an auto repair shop, Dave and Mary probably didn't realize they were going to be philanthropists someday … but that's what happened. And they say that even if they are not rich, their lives are richer because of it.

"It is at times like this, when there is a disaster where ordinary people like Dave and I, like the members of Rotary … we become extraordinary. Because we are jumping out of the box and doing things that we never thought we would be doing." One more thing … car donations are only tax deductible for the price the car actually sells. So ten times the price also means ten times the deduction.

If you have a car that you would like to donate, visit: http://carsforfoodbank.com for more information.