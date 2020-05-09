Colorado up to 960 coronavirus deaths as outbreaks in senior centers continue to rise

%MINIFYHTML29c17356efb848351846a9527b49875c17%

Colorado has recorded as many as 960 deaths from the new coronavirus as outbreaks at senior facilities continue to rise, state health officials said Thursday.

There have been 3,600 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 610 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Thursday afternoon, state data shows. At least 40 people since Thursday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

More than 18,800 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.



Authorities recorded more than 5,400 tests Thursday, as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus as companies slowly reopen. The 94.7 tests per 100,000 people per day are significantly higher than the prior week's totals, but not entirely at 152 per 100,000 per day according to health experts as needed to safely monitor the outbreak.

Much of that testing has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 184 facilities across the state, four more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.