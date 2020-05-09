Colorado confirms 967 coronavirus deaths as tests exceed 100,000 people

%MINIFYHTML5e917dbc5c7765a174a0b34082dc895e17%

Colorado has recorded 967 deaths from the new coronavirus as more than 100,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.

There have been 3,623 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 586 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Friday afternoon, state data shows. At least 65 people since Friday have gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

More than 19,300 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities on Friday logged more than 4,700 tests as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate, 82.7 tests per 100,000 people per day, is significantly higher than the totals for the beginning of the week, but it is not exactly the daily number of 152 per 100,000 established by health experts as necessary to control the sprout safely.

Much of the evidence has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 188 facilities across the state, four more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.