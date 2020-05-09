Collin County Reports 3 Coronavirus Deaths, 30 New Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLdd4c611bf6a10317ebb5c61825637fda15%

Collin County Health Services (CCHCS) reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as three more deaths.

The new cases bring the county's cumulative total to 887. The county currently has 280 active cases, including 84 in Plano.

The three additional deaths include:

A 50-year-old Plano man with a "serious underlying health condition,quot;.

A 92-year-old Plano man with underlying health problems.

An 82-year-old McKinney man with underlying health problems.

The new deaths bring the total number to 27 in the county.

So far, 10,933 people have been screened for the virus in Collin County. Of these, 10,012 tested negative and 887 tested positive. Thirty-four tests are pending.

Right now, 1,417 people are currently under monitoring to detect the virus.

