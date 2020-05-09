Cognible net Q1 falls 16.7 percent to $ 367 million; sees a demanding demand environment in 2020 – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLeb5f3d75516b1b77df841f0fb969854715%

IT company Cognizant reported a 16.7 percent drop in its net revenue for the March quarter of $ 367 million, and said it expects a challenging demand environment throughout 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cognizant follows January-December as a financial year. Its net profit was USD 441 million in the March quarter of 2019.

The US-based company, which has about 2 lakh of India-based employees, had previously withdrawn its guidance for fiscal year 20 amid uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He continues to trust that his strong business combination, balance and liquidity will help the company withstand storm COVID-19.

Quarterly revenue was $ 4.2 billion, an increase of 2.8 percent (3.5 percent increase in constant currency) from the prior year period.

"We performed well in what was a challenging quarter and released our strongest quarterly signatures since 2017," said Cognizant's CEO Brian Humphries.

He added that, amid the pandemic's unprecedented human and economic challenges, the company remains focused on the health and safety of its associates, while maintaining business continuity for customers.

"While we expect a challenging demand environment throughout 2020, we believe that the pandemic is accelerating the secular trends of central modernization and migration to the cloud as companies shift to digital business models," he said.

These and other related IT trends play directly with Cognizant's strategy, Humphries said, expressing confidence that the company will emerge from this crisis in a position of strength.

The company said qualified pipeline growth was strong in the first quarter, and especially robust in larger businesses, where it had solid double-digit pipeline qualified growth compared to the prior year period.

He noted that since more than 60 percent of his business focuses on financial services and healthcare, he is less exposed to some of the hardest hit industries, such as travel, hospitality, retail, and automotive.

Cognizant said coronavirus-related outages cut revenue in March, reflecting delays in project completion, as Cognizant quickly enabled the switch to home-working capabilities across all of its delivery teams.

As the second quarter enters, the pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown are dampening demand across all industries, most significantly within travel, hospitality, retail, automotive, energy, media and entertainment, he added. .

The company noted that the digital pivot is accelerating as companies seek to modernize quickly and increase their competitiveness, migrate more of their workloads to the cloud, and fundamentally rethink their core business processes.



Speaking about the Maze ransomware attack he faced last month, Cognizant said he believes he has contained the attack and that the actor is no longer operating in the company's environment.

"Since becoming aware of the attack, the company has taken decisive action to remedy the threat while keeping customers regularly informed. The company believes that these measures enabled it to continue its operations in a timely and safe manner," he said.

In an investor presentation, the company said that in addition to the demand challenges, it anticipates that the impact of the ransomware will be around $ 50-70 million.

In 2020, the company plans to continue investing in digital skills development, building a sales team, and correcting the employee pyramid by incorporating around 20,000 entry-level hires.

However, it also aims to significantly cut other costs, including corporate overhead, travel, marketing, relocations and non-commercial side hires, he said.