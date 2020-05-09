Chrissy Teigen gives back the applause to the food writer who drags his "horrible,quot; culinary empire

A New York Times food writer and columnist Alison Roman criticized Chrissy Teigen's website, which she called a "content farm." Furthermore, she even revealed that the supermodel's food empire "horrifies her,quot; in an interview for The New Consumer.

Upon learning of the harsh criticism, Chrissy, who is well known for her outspokenness on social media, did not hesitate to applaud and defend herself.

With that said, she admitted feeling "really discouraged,quot; by what the food writer had to say about Chrissy Teigen's Cravings, her cooking site!

Roman stated through The New Consumer in an article published a couple of days ago that "what Chrissy Teigen did is crazy to me." She had a successful cookbook. And then Boom, line at Target. Boom now has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where there are only other people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do. I do not aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because he's making a lot of money. "

Soon after, Chrissy turned to her Twitter account to applaud Alison.

The author of Cravings wrote that: ‘This is a huge hassle and it hit me hard. I made her recipes for years, bought her cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her during interviews. I even signed up to executive produce the program he talks about in the article. "

She made sure to defend her website against the accusation that it is a & # 39; content farm & # 39 ;, and emphasized that she simply started it to have something her husband, John Legend, did not buy for her, something entirely hers that made her and others happy. .

Chrissy insisted that the content on the site is not "cultivated,quot; and that only she and two other women work on publishing content.

"I didn't,quot; sell "making my dreams come true. Having a line of kitchen utensils, being part of that process from start to finish, seeing something pass from the sketch to my hands, I love that," the mother of two children also tweeted.



