Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda to perform at Chester Bennington Music Festival

The music party is launched by Talinda Bennington in honor of her late husband and Linkin Park leader in an attempt to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Rockers Chris Martin, Duff mckaganand Mike shinoda have signed up to support a new virtual festival co-founded by the widow of tragic Linkin Park Leader Chester Bennington.

The inaugural festival 320, organized by Talinda Bennington and "Deformed tour"creator Kevin Lyman, aims to raise awareness and encourage discussion about mental health through musical performances, educational sessions and workshops, with the digital event that will begin on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The first day is headed by a musician. Lindsey Stirling while Saturday's lineup features sets by Guns n roses bassist McKagan, electronic group Moontowerand Coldplay Martin star as well as Papa cassadee, Jimmie Allen, Yungbludand Chester's bandmate Shinoda.

Singers Ashlee Williss, Carly Roseand Kiiara will help close the virtual meeting on Sunday.

Festival 320, named in honor of the "320 address changesThe organization Talinda launched after Chester's suicide in 2017 was originally due to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, but was renewed as an online party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can watch the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. PT every day, on the 320 Live pages on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.