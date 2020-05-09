Chris Brown's Baby Mama, Ammika Harris' latest photos with baby Aeko have fans saying she'll be a heartbreaker when she grows up.

Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris shared some new photos with her and baby Aeko. Fans are obviously amazed and can't help but praise the baby, saying he looks like his father.

Take a look at the latest photos Ammika shared on her social media account below.

A follower said: Chica Girl! You made the cutest baby! Her little baby hairs and dimples on my knuckles melt me! 💗 ’and someone else posted this message:‘ He removed his father's face. 🥰 ’

A commenter said that ‘He will be your best friend for the rest of your life! "That's what my kids are like. It's the best feeling in the world," and another fan said, "I won't take the pictures unless you let me put my fingers in my mouth."

Someone else got excited about baby Aeko and wrote this: this How handsome! It will be a heartbreaker when I grow up! "And another follower said," Instead of being a mother as a daughter, you should be as a mother as a son. "

A commenter also praised the photos and said: ‘the photos we never knew we needed. This is so amazing that I love this. "

Somoene more published this: "Awww blasian mom & blasian baby ♥ ️ combo cuties,quot;, and a follower wrote: "Beautiful photo of you and your friend on Happy Mother's Day weekend."

Another commenter posted: "You are a pretty young lady and your baby is beautiful!" And another fan said, "@ammikaaa She's so adorable! Dang girl literally gave birth to her twin. Hahaha God bless you both!

Aside from this, Ammika made headlines not long ago when she wished Chris Brown a happy birthday with an emotional post that she shared on her social media account.

The post includes some photos with baby Aeko, but there is also a special photo with her and Chris.



