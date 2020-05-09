Chinese authorities will allow entertainment venues in the country, including cinemas, to be gradually reopened, its highest administrative body has declared.

There was no Up News Info for reopening. The State Council released a statement on its official website saying that venues, including cinemas, must comply with "strict preventive measures", including disinfection, ventilation, limiting the number of visitors, and the use of face masks .

China was expected to open theaters in late March after two months of closings, with some 500 venues welcoming visitors over a weekend (March 20-22), though very few admissions were recorded.

However, Up News Info broke the news that China's national film bureau had intervened quickly to override regional government directives and order the closure of all theaters once again. That came after an increase in imported COVID-19 cases. Since then, the numbers have slowed down and the virus is now said to be largely under control in the country.

At the time of writing this article, there had been no indication of which movies could be scheduled when theaters are reopened. The exhibition industry in the country has received a success of $ 2.5B + ​​to date, as we recently reported.