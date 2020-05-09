Celeb Tweets of the week – 8/5/20

Another week in quarantine meant more celebrities baked bread, discovered new Instagram filters, and ordered things online. Here are some of his best tweets of the week:
one)
Kim Kardashian had some ~ personal news ~:
2)
Chris Evans tried to groom his dog:
3)
Stephen Colbert finally knew what day it was:
4)
Cole Sprouse made a point:
5)
Hugh Jackman baked some more bread:
6)
Lin-Manuel Miranda shaved his quaranbe beard:
7)
Halsey lost track of time:
8)
Lili Reinhart pampered herself:
9)
Kerry Washington learned a new skill in quarantine:
10)
Kristin Chenoweth played with a Broadway filter:
eleven)
Katy Perry almost reached her breaking point:
12)
Armie Hammer made an observation about the English language:
13)
Doja Cat made a promise:
14)
Chance The Rapper asked a question:
fifteen.
AND To all the boys that I've loved before Co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor hung out in their dreams (and ours!):
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLa30f5fbcd8738669fe0154bc70394a7c19%