Celeb Tweets of the week – 8/5/20

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Celeb Tweets of the week - 8/5/20
Another week in quarantine meant more celebrities baked bread, discovered new Instagram filters, and ordered things online. Here are some of his best tweets of the week:

one)

Kim Kardashian had some ~ personal news ~:

2)

Chris Evans tried to groom his dog:

3)

Stephen Colbert finally knew what day it was:

"May the Fourth,quot; is really exciting this year because it is the first time that I know what day it is in the last two months.

4)

Cole Sprouse made a point:

5)

Hugh Jackman baked some more bread:

6)

Lin-Manuel Miranda shaved his quaranbe beard:

7)

Halsey lost track of time:

8)

Lili Reinhart pampered herself:

9)

Kerry Washington learned a new skill in quarantine:

10)

Kristin Chenoweth played with a Broadway filter:

eleven)

Katy Perry almost reached her breaking point:

12)

Armie Hammer made an observation about the English language:

13)

Doja Cat made a promise:

14)

Chance The Rapper asked a question:

fifteen.

AND To all the boys that I've loved before Co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor hung out in their dreams (and ours!):

