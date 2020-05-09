Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are officially & # 39; & # 39; Advancing & # 39; & # 39;

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne He does not appear to have any plans for reconciliation.

After almost two years since the two started dating and a year after they went public with their relationship, Ashley and Cara broke up.

According to an E! News source, the two are officially "moving forward." The source shared that the pretty Little Liars star "moved and stays with friends,quot;.

After their separation, the two have not had "much contact,quot; and have spent their time "hanging out with a separate group of friends."

Fresh out of her separation from Ashley, another E! News source shared that the supermodel met with Margaret Qualley, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Alex well for a backyard pool party in Los Angeles, California. Ultimately, it seems that Cara enjoys single life and spends time with her friends.

The source also shared that they both "feel it is over and that it is better if they go their own way."