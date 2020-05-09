Caps and gowns to precede bats and gloves at Globe Life Field due to pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML458aa98fc2822dfd74055399575c559217%

– Who would have thought that high school seniors would occupy Globe Life Field before the Texas Rangers?

But that is what is happening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Burleson ISD announced Friday that it will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, June 6.

Using the convertible roof of the new stadium, graduates and their families will experience the new stadium before it opens, celebrating students as they walk across a stage set up in the field to receive their diploma.

"Students, you have heard many times that your senior year has been a historic event," said Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson. "I am pleased to announce that they will make a different kind of story when they can finally take the stage at the new Globe Life Field."

Globe Life Field will host graduation ceremonies for Burleson Collegiate High School, Burleson High School and Centennial High School.

"While we look forward to celebrating our Class of 2020, our priority is the health of our students, families, administrators, and staff," added Dr. Jimerson. "We will strictly adhere to security protocols and apply social distancing guidelines."

Graduates and their families will receive details of the ceremony, including arrival times, parking instructions, event logistics, and the closest security protocols to graduation.

Mansfield ISD, Irving ISD and Forney ISD have also announced graduation plans at Globe Life Field.

