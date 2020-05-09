California reopening enters phase 2, allowing "low risk,quot; business sales – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd66029f9c3b12f891a5e9175598fa10f15%

Low-risk companies like car dealers, bookstores, sporting goods stores, and flower shops have reopened in California, but will customers be coming?

Friday is the first day of the second phase of California's reopening, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Long Beach and Los Angeles County are also reopening their trails, where masks are now required and are being monitored by park rangers.

But not everyone is eager to join other people on the reopened trails and shops.

"I think more people will get sick," said sportswoman Leris Nazaratte. "People are going to go crazy, they are not going to follow instructions, so that's my thought. I don't think we are ready to reopen yet."

State and county leaders say they know there are risks going forward, so phase 2 is the opening of "low risk,quot; businesses that sell products like clothing, toys, music, sports equipment, books, and flowers. Sales may resume, but only for curbside pickup or delivery, and customer entry is not permitted.

"I am about to reopen, but not all at the same time," said Edwin Morate. "So I think what we are doing is fine now."