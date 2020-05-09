California Nail Salons Newsom Petition to Reopen – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML052500b1e619804f641cdc470d588c9e17%

– Thousands of people working in the California beauty industry demand the right to reopen, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's revelation Thursday that the state's first case of community-wide spread of coronaviruses dates back to a manicure.

At its daily briefing on Thursday, Newsom was asked why hair and nail salons will not be allowed to reopen on Friday, when the state begins to make it easier for them to place home orders and allow certain businesses reopen.

"This all started in the state of California, the first case of community spread, in a beauty salon," Newsom said.

The Pro Nails Association, which represents salon owners, nail technicians, and manufacturers, along with the California Professional Beauty Federation, are rejecting and allegedly planning to file a lawsuit against the state. They say that to obtain a license, owners and employees must spend hours of training, with a strong focus on health and sanitation.

However, Newsom argued Thursday that the coronavirus could spread in salons even with those requirements in place.

"Many of the practices that you would otherwise expect from a modification were already in place in many of these classrooms with people who had procedural masks, wore gloves, and advanced to higher levels of sanitation," he said.

When contacted CBS2, the governor's office did not confirm when and where the first case of community spread occurred, only saying it would.

PNA held a press conference with the Nailing it for America volunteer initiative at Advance Beauty College in Garden Grove on Friday to discuss the issue.

"We also want to send a personal invitation on behalf of the 300,000 people of Vietnamese descent who live and work here to Governor Newsom to come to Orange County and come to a nail salon when it reopens for stage 3," Tam said. Nguyen with Nail It for America. "Governor, you will meet the most patriotic, professional, hardworking, compassionate, and most appreciative Californians you have ever met."

Newsom announced earlier this week that the state will begin moving to the second phase of its four-phase reopening plan on Friday, which involves reopening businesses and workplaces that are considered low-risk because they can easily enact social distancing guidelines. .

They include florists, car dealership showrooms, and stores selling clothing, toys, music, sporting goods, and books, all of which can only be reopened for sidewalk pickup.

Nail and beauty salons fall into the third stage of Newsom's reopening plan, which also includes gyms, movie theaters, and sports venues without fans.