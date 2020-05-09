California County to Tesla: Vehicle Factory Must Not Reopen – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLc71c238c043275d7ad65d891e0664b3315%

Tesla Inc "should not reopen,quot; its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle factory, as local shutdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in place, the local county health department said.

The comments came after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that limited production would restart at the Fremont factory, the only Tesla vehicle factory in the United States, on Friday afternoon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said manufacturers in the state could reopen. But Alameda County, where the factory is located, will remain closed until the end of May.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County Department of Public Health in a statement referred to the county's coronavirus closure order allowing only essential businesses to reopen.

"Tesla has been informed that they do not meet those criteria and should not reopen," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier Friday, Erica Pan, the county's health officer, said the department has had many conversations with the company and recommended that Tesla wait at least another week to monitor infection rates and discuss safe ways to resume production.

Pan, speaking during a virtual town hall with the mayor of the city of Alameda, described Tesla as a "very hot topic,quot;.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vehicle manufacturing operations cannot operate regularly, according to the Alameda County order.

Musk has been bluntly criticizing the shutdown and orders to stay home, calling them "serious risk,quot; to American business and labeling them "unconstitutional," saying they would not delay before the United States Supreme Court if challenged. .

Tesla, in an internal email seen by Reuters, had said that as of Friday, the limited operation would resume at the Fremont factory with 30% of normal staff on duty.



"Our Gigafactories in Nevada and New York have also started limited operations as approved by their respective states," the email said.

However, Musk said employees who are uncomfortable returning to work were not required to do so.

Tesla had argued with officials in California in March about whether to stop production at the Fremont factory under shutdown orders that allowed only essential companies to continue operating. The showdown ended in mid-March and he said he would suspend production.

The blockade order was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 3.8 million people worldwide.