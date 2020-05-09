Brandy loves to see growing LGBTQ performances in Hip Hop and R&B music

The hitmaker & # 39; Boy Is Mine & # 39; promises 'never to stop' of fighting for LGBTQ + quality and finds it great to see the growing visibility of LGBTQ + artists in hip-hop and R&B music.
R&B star brandy He has promised "never to stop" the fight for LGBTQ + equality.
The singer is a recognized ally of the LGBTQ + community and, speaking in the new web series Inside with The Advocate, she insisted that "love is the most important magic we have in life".
"Where there is love, that's where I want to be," he said. "I feel that it is important that everyone feels loved and that everyone feels accepted and that they have a family of people, that we can all come together and be one person. I feel very positive about that. I am thankful for that. love that we can all share together. "
Brandy also referred to the increasing visibility of LGBTQ + artists in hip-hop and R&B music, including Lil nas x, Young M.A.and Taylor Bennett – the younger brother of Chance of the rapper.
She reflected, "I feel like this is a good time to be yourself and be accepted … I love that we all celebrate that."