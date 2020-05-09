Brandy loves to see growing LGBTQ performances in Hip Hop and R&B music

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Boy Is Mine & # 39; promises 'never to stop' of fighting for LGBTQ + quality and finds it great to see the growing visibility of LGBTQ + artists in hip-hop and R&B music.

Up News Info –

R&B star brandy He has promised "never to stop" the fight for LGBTQ + equality.

%MINIFYHTML8dc0ae7a260ff6c88e3a0999ca5d9e1515%

The singer is a recognized ally of the LGBTQ + community and, speaking in the new web series Inside with The Advocate, she insisted that "love is the most important magic we have in life".

%MINIFYHTML8dc0ae7a260ff6c88e3a0999ca5d9e1516%

"Where there is love, that's where I want to be," he said. "I feel that it is important that everyone feels loved and that everyone feels accepted and that they have a family of people, that we can all come together and be one person. I feel very positive about that. I am thankful for that. love that we can all share together. "

Brandy also referred to the increasing visibility of LGBTQ + artists in hip-hop and R&B music, including Lil nas x, Young M.A.and Taylor Bennett – the younger brother of Chance of the rapper.

She reflected, "I feel like this is a good time to be yourself and be accepted … I love that we all celebrate that."