Bobby Shmurda will soon be released from prison: the countdown has begun

It's been a great month for hip-hop fans and the community at large. Tekashi 6ix9ine recently released a new song and accompanying music video on Friday. It also made media headlines across the entertainment industry for its unprecedented IG Live session.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed his new song, "GOOBA,quot;, and then went to Instagram to defend himself against the "snitching,quot; accusations. 6ix9ine explained that there was no loyalty between him and the other gang members.

He cited some examples of his alleged heinous behavior, including attempted kidnapping and extortion, robbery, and even sleeping with his little mom while on tour.

Bobby Shmurda is also preparing for his own new music and the subsequent release of a penalty, Hot New Hip Hop reported. In addition to Tekashi 6ix9ine's return to the hip-hop world, online fans began to discuss the possible revival of Bobby Shmurda.

Just a few hours after Tekashi 6ix9ine started making waves again on social media, Shmurda's name also became popular on Twitter. On his IG page, several videos of a pre-prison performance were revealed, stoking fans' curiosity and excitement.

In an Instagram post you can see above, Bobby said the countdown was starting. "From left to right, crowd participation is key," Boddy wrote in capital letters. Bobby is waiting for a parole hearing in August, although it is scheduled for December 11, 2020.

With that in mind, reports have persistently claimed that he will drop new music even before he leaves the big house. Earlier this year, for example, Fivio Foreign claimed that Shmurda had a new mixed tape.

It is unclear where or when it will come out, but fans have been anxiously waiting for Shmurda's new project while waiting to get out of prison.

As previously noted, Tekashi 6ix9ine was also released from prison earlier this year due to the coronavirus. His lawyers argued that he was at considerable risk from asthma.



