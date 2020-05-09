Bleak outlook for workers suffering from California's record unemployment rate – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – New figures released by the federal government show that the national unemployment rate is at 14.7 percent, the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state's unemployment rate could be even worse.

%MINIFYHTMLf60ae7ec927eee90687d6a9bb8b9efdd17%

The governor estimated that California's unemployment rate is "north of 20 percent."

"This is the first time in my life that I have experienced applying for benefits," said Sedah, who preferred to use a name and works for a private educational company in San José.

Sedah's company reduced it to less than eight hours a week. Now she is unemployed and rode her bike to receive a free lunch at James Lick High School.

"I was hoping to work full time and this is normally our busiest season, and having nothing has been quite shocking," Sedah said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"We have not had figures like today, not only in most of our lives, but since the Great Depression," said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney and former director of the state's Employment Development Department.

%MINIFYHTMLf60ae7ec927eee90687d6a9bb8b9efdd18%

“We have had more than 3.8 million unemployment claims in the past six weeks alone. But that did not include concert economy workers, "Bernick said.

Someone else who probably hasn't been counted is Elio Villanueva, who goes from job to job as a painting contractor.

"If you don't have a job, you don't have money. If you don't have money, who is going to pay the rent?" He asked.

Villanueva said she is struggling to support her two children and that she often visits free lunch programs and food banks.

"I used to work Monday through Friday, but now … It's quite difficult because we don't have too much work," Villanueva said.

Bernick says the economy is unlikely to recover quickly, and high unemployment is likely to accompany us for a long time.

"In terms of retail and curbside pickup, what I'm hearing is that it will bring back some people, but not large numbers," Bernick said. "Therefore, this initial easing is likely not to have a significant impact on work."

California is expected to release its next unemployment figures in about two weeks.