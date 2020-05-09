Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani buy their first home together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for over four years, and they've decided it's time to take their relationship to the next level. The couple have purchased a $ 13.2 million home in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, making it clear that they intend to stay together forever.

Shelton and Stefani have taken refuge there, along with their three children Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 – on their ranch in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before closing, they were dividing their time between their respective homes, but Stefani recently sold the Beverly Hills mansion she shared with Gavin Rossdale.

That house was known as The Summit, and Stefani sold it in October 2019 for $ 21,650,000. It originally put the estate on the market in January 2017 for $ 35 million.

Now Shelton and Stefani have purchased a 13,000 square foot home that is three stories high and sits on an extremely private 1.6 acre lot. The property includes a four-car garage, an outdoor pool and spa, a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and a drink bar, and a state-of-the-art theater room.

According to VarietyThe couple was able to negotiate a deal below the initial price of $ 14 million.

It's unclear when Shelton, Stefani, and their three children will return to Los Angeles, but they seem to be having a great time in Oklahoma. Shelton told Jimmy Fallon during a recent virtual appearance on Tonight's show that he was touring in Omaha, Nebraska, in March and that he was producing for the show when "almost everything was falling off any of the tours and live events."

Shelton said that after canceling his tour, he and Stefani immediately went to their ranch in Oklahoma and have not yet left. There are some members of Stefani's family with them at the ranch, and Shelton's mother and stepfather live about 10 miles away.

"We learned how to make really good bread, sourdough bread," Shelton said. "It's literally like Little House on the Prairie here. She makes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient here."

On Saturday May 9, the Grand Ole Opry will present a remote performance by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani singing their successful duet. No one but you from his Oklahoma ranch. The show will air live on Circle as well as on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages.



