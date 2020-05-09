Biden takes DeGette's endorsement despite #MeToo accusations

%MINIFYHTML003ead45d121b29deb49a02bfa72e9fd15%

Apparently, when you're rich and powerful "you can do anything … grab them for …" (ahem) and get away with it. I guess Trump was right about that.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette recently backed former Vice President Joe Biden for president without mentioning the sexual assault allegations against him. Former Senate employee Tara Reade accused him of grabbing her for the aforementioned without permission. The people he counted at the time of the incident have stepped forward to corroborate his story.

Congresswoman DeGette's endorsement of Biden and her silence on the allegations suck double standards. Two years ago, she called Christine Blasey Ford a heroine even though there was a similar level of second-hand corroborating evidence to back up her claim that then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in high school. "We cannot simply give Judge Kavanaugh a pass for his alleged behavior," DeGette said. Ford's claims were investigated and dismissed. DeGette should have postponed its endorsement of Biden until Reade's claims received a similar investigation. Otherwise, it seems like she's giving you a pass on your alleged behavior.

Still, I don't blame the congresswoman for supporting the Democratic candidate. As long as the federal government wields enormous power and money, winning or maintaining power will prevail over all other concerns. Character only matters to us when we evaluate the flaws of our opponents.

This kind of unseemly pragmatism may feel a little awkward during the #MeToo era, but it's nothing new. Just over 20 years ago, he had a front-row seat in Clinton's impeachment trial as a member of Congress' staff. During the process, several accusations came to light: a matter of bad taste with a White House inmate, sexual harassment while he was governor, including rape, and yet the National Organization of Women continued to support him. Democrats he knew did not seem concerned about Clinton's actions, while Republicans spoke of the paramount importance of character, faithfulness, and truth. I drank that Kool-Aid and the poison only recently disappeared. Now I understand that power matters much more than character. The left-wing crowd NOW acted in their best interest in backing Clinton.

Don't get me wrong, bad character has consequences. Bill Clinton's treatment of women undermined the office, removed him, and hurt his wife's electoral prospects. Likewise, President Trump's teen Twitter protests, lies, and other hoaxes have alienated international allies, cost Republicans seats in the House, and downgraded the office. Their weaknesses evoke weak justifications from supporters and the endless grabbing of pearls, elitist contempt, and the wrong fabric. Yes, I'm talking about those stupid pink hats.

Just as Democrats endorsed Bill Clinton despite his behavior because they endorsed his policies, Republicans will endorse Donald Trump in November despite his behavior because of his policies. Those who supported Clinton are not in a position to punish Trump supporters. While Trump supporters can and should point to DeGette's double standards regarding his treatment of Kavanaugh against Biden, they cannot criticize his endorsement of Biden for president. You are making the same pragmatic decision you have to gain a political advantage by supporting a person whose skeletons have left the closet.

We could now narrow the scope of power enjoyed by those in high office, revert to a more limited model of federal government, and allow state and local governments and the people themselves to regulate their own affairs. That would cut the stakes at the time of the election. People would be free to be a little more selective in their choice of president. Character would matter more because federal policy would matter less.

On the other hand, what would we do with ourselves if we could not engage in rank hypocrisy, breathless denunciation, and signaling of virtue?

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.

