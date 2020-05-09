Bicycle Sales Boom, Stores See Shortage Under Coronavirus Housewife Orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML01727e91bd69dec9b742698b0ae760a917%

Bicycle sales are booming as the state closes its seventh week on orders to stay home.

At Orange Cycle, which has one of the largest bicycle inventories in Orange County, owner John Pavlisin said the store has not seen sales like this in its 30 years of operation.

"For the past seven to eight weeks they have been lined up around the building," he said of the line, which wrapped around the building on Friday afternoon.

Factory closings and licenses for the blockade of COVID-19 in Asia, where many bicycles come from, mean that the warehouses once full of bicycles are now almost empty. Even when demand has exploded.

"They literally bought everything," said Orange Cycle employee Ed Stroman. "And it's nationwide. So we can't even buy bikes from the manufacturer. They're even out there."

Pavlisin said the store has done 30 to 40 repairs a day and has sold the same number of new bikes.

"There will be a window where we will run out of bicycles," he said.

A father who visited the store with his children said he is not surprised that more families are interested in cycling.

"You are closer to your family, which is great," said Art Ornelas, "but you are also closer to your family, so you're looking for alternative things to do."