Bethenny Frankel celebrates her daughter Bryn's 10th birthday by sharing rare photos

Former Real New York Housewives Star Bethenny Frankel rarely shows photos of her daughter, Bryn. But, to celebrate her tenth birthday, Frankel turned things around and decided to post four photos in honor of his daughter along with a special birthday message.

"Peanut, I love you very much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love, "Frankel wrote on Instagram." You make sense of my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and joyous person that you enlighten everyone around you. You are loved. I wish you health and happiness and that you continue doing what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly! "

Tycoon Skinny Girl added that her dogs, Biggy and Smallz "were up all night wrapping gifts,quot; because "they love their ladybug so much."

Frankel and ex-husband Jason Hoppy welcomed Bryn in 2010, but she has never put her daughter in the spotlight. In addition to posting an occasional photo, Frankel keeps Bryn off camera so she is free to be a girl.

In 2016 Frankel told him Entertainment tonight that your decision not to present your daughter in Real New York Housewives It was "great," and the days she put people on the show who didn't sign up were over.

Frankel explained that reality television was not the best environment for his daughter. When Bryn was a baby, he had no idea what was going on, and Frankel couldn't imagine putting a six-year-old boy on a microphone.

Despite having a busy career, Frankel says his daughter always comes first. She says she is with Bryn every moment he can be, including dropping her off and picking her up from school (before COVID-19).

In the photos celebrating Bryn's 10th birthday, the first photo is a selfie that shows her smiling and wearing a sun hat. In the second photo, Bryn jumps in front of Frankel while wearing pajamas and surrounded by birthday presents. The last two photos show Frankel and Bryn sharing hugs and kisses.

Bethenny Frankel and Bryn have taken refuge together at the site, while the Rhony Alum has been working tirelessly with his B Strong Foundation to help workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.



