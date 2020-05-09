BET mourns Andre Harrell's death as COVID-19 delays Network Mini Uptown Records production – Up News Info

As the music world today is recovering from the news of Andre Harrell's death at the age of 59, his colleagues and friends celebrate the career of the founder of Uptown Records. Harrell's career and personal history are also the subject of Residential area, an original three-part scripted miniseries, which BET Networks gave the go-ahead in early December 2019.

Harrell was the executive producer on the project, which had been in pre-production when the coronavirus pandemic suspended all filming in Hollywood. The production held a series of open calls in December and January for artists to perform 90s versions of Heavy D & The Boyz, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kim Porter and Aaron Hall, among others.

A production and cast start date has not been set for the miniseries, which was originally supposed to be released in 2020. Due to uncertainty about when Hollywood production will be able to safely resume, the premiere of Residential area is pushed to 2021.

According to the official description of BET, Residential area It tells the full story of Andre Harrell's iconic New York record label, Uptown Records. Released in 1986, following a joint venture agreement with MCA, Harrell & # 39; s Uptown Records played a vital role in the careers of some of the most influential voices in hip hop, soul and R&B, including Heavy D & The Boyz, Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Padre MC, Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Teddy Riley, Notorious BIG, Sean "Diddy" Combs and many more. Each episode will take viewers from the start of the label to the present day, with music and hit makers helping to shape what would become known as the Uptown "sound" and defining a musical era that would impact generations to come. .

Writers Charles Murray, Carlito Rodríguez and Barry Michael Cooper wrote the scripts. Jesse Collins is an executive producer through Jesse Collins Entertainment alongside Harrell, who served as an EP on Covert New York.

"We are mourning the loss of a cultural icon, Andre Harrell, chief architect of modern hip-hop and R&B sound," said BET President Scott Mills. “Andre was tremendously excited to share Uptown Records' origin story and its pivotal role in the urban music landscape. With his tragic death, BET is committed to ensuring that the Residential area The limited series event tells both the story of Uptown and the story of Andre, the incredible musical innovator, man and friend of so many. "