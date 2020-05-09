Best Ways to Watch Ferguson vs Gaethje Live Stream Reddit MMA Streams

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has completely disturbed the schedule of the UFC 249. But if you are eagerly waiting to watch the UFC 249 taking place this weekend on live streaming then you are in luck. Tony Ferguson will be taking on Justin Gaethje in what would be an exciting matchup. The bout will be taking place on the 9th of May. The venue will be Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, in Jacksonville, Florida. But fans are not allowed to enter the venue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sporting scenario is not a favorable one as several sporting events all over the world have either been canceled or postponed but not this one which can be watched on live streaming channels. Ferguson’s earlier match was to be held in April against Khabib Nurmagomedev but the latter canceled the match, as he was not allowed to travel outside his country. And hence Gaethje was included as a replacement for Khabib to face Ferguson. The environment and vibe amongst everybody are all about safety. The players and management staying in the hotels have to checked with temperature every morning.

Tony Ferguson will put in his 12-fight winning streak on the line as the interim title is at stake. 36-year-old Ferguson has not lost a single fight in almost eight years, as he has been successful in winning against the likes of Edson Barboza, Danny Castillo, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael Dos Anjos. He will get a chance on Saturday to secure the Interim lightweight title for the 2nd time in his career. He first won the title about 2 and a half years ago when he secured the victory against Kevin lee at the UFC 216 event. Gaethje has proven why he is the most fearsome opponent with his seven post-fight bonuses and 4 fight of the night awards.

Event: UFC 249

Main Event: Ferguson vs Gaethje

Date: May 9, 2020

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Time: 6 PM ET

How to watch the Ferguson vs Gaethje Live Stream Reddit MMA Streams?

Nowadays, there is an increasing trend, a lot of viewers are making a shift to Reddit. As we know there are a lot of streaming options and links that are uploaded by a number of users. Fans have to just select a particular link that has the best video quality to watch the UFC 249 2020 event including all the other events. These links are the quality subreddits, you can search for them and stream the game live from any devices.

Search for the UFC 249 subreddits and find links relating to the MMA event there. Reddit always has free links and at the same time picks the links that are of good quality as a lot of the streaming links unofficial and are threats.

1. BT Sport+: – Official channel.

First up is the BT Sport which is the official channel to watch the UFC 249 event. The channel has struck a deal to the channel partner with UFC. But if you want to buy the subscription, you will have to pay a bigger amount as compared to other channels. BT Sport App brings you exclusive coverage of UFC 249 in Mobile devices.

The channel also provides more than 20 fight nights apart from Saturday’s match. You can also watch the classic fights, Dana White’s contender series, Ariel & the Bad guy, and UFC Destined. There are also replays of the matches with absolutely minimal ads.

Supported Medias

• BT Sport on BT TV

• BT Sport on the BT Sport app

• BT Sport on Sky

• BT Sport on Sky with BT broadband

• BT Sport on Virgin Media

• BT Sport on Talk Talk TV

• BT Sport on Plusnet

2. BT Sports

Next up is the BT Sport over which you can watch the UFC 249 event in the UK. The channel is one the best when it comes to live sporting action. In the UK if you opt for BT Sport, then you are in for a treat. Apart from the Ferguson Vs. Gaethje match there are loads of other content to watch. You can switch to BT no matter which province you belong to. You can watch the content with absolutely no obstructions.

The video quality of BT sport is by far the superior one, what else do you need. At a price of £47 a month you will also get broadband service along with the BT sports app. The app can be downloaded from either Google Play or the App Store.

3. Fubo TV.

Next, we have the Fubo TV with which you can watch the UFC 249 event. The channel is the most popular sports channel in the market. The main bundle Fubo consists of several channels. You can also add more channel packs and premium networks. Check out the subscription page which has the best build that has been already included under the ultra-pack. ESPN + and ESPN 2 are included in the pack which means you don’t have to look anywhere else. So, we recommend you to buy the yearly subscription.

There is a 30 hours storage space provided by Fubo where you can store the recorded content to watch at a later time. You can upgrade the storage up to 500 hours by paying a charge of $9.99 per month. The channel also provides to watch content on 2 screens at once. So, there is a possibility to add a third screen at a fee of $5 monthly. Read the full review before opting for it.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV is also a better option to watch the UFC 249 event. The channel is best when it comes to customization. You will get to select from the 3 available bundles, the orange, the blue, and the combo of orange+blue. After which you can add several channels based on the genre and also some of the premium networks. Sling TV consists of ESPN+ in Blue and combo of Orange +blue hence you can go for anyone you feel is right.

The cloud storage that the channel offers is available at a cost of $5 per month where you will get 50 hours of storage. So its kind of cheap, If you are going for Blue bundle the content is available to watch on three devices simultaneously. And the Orange + Blue bundles give you to watch the content on four devices. Read the full review before opting for it.

5. Youtube TV

The last channel on the list if the Youtube TV to watch the UFC 249 event. The channel has some better benefits when it comes to live streaming. You will get a single bundle with plenty of features. You can add several channels based on the genre and also some of the premium networks. Youtube TV consists of both ESPN+ and ESPN 2 hence you can go for it if you feel it is right.

The cloud storage that the channel offers is unlimited. So, it is kind of cheap, the recordings can be stored for up to nine months. If you are going for Youtube TV the content is available to watch on three devices simultaneously at the same price. Read the full review before opting for it.