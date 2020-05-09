Before Mother's Day, Kajol reveals why her children haven't seen most of her movies.

Kajol has found a perfect balance between her work and personal life. Talking about her children in a recent

interview just before Mother's Day, Kajol revealed that both she

children Nysa and Yug have not seen most of their movies. She shared, "Both

My kids love to watch movies but haven't seen many of mine. Firstly,

because I haven't done that many, and secondly, according to them, I

cry too much and I make them cry too. "

Kajol also remembered the time she became a mother and shared it.

feelings saying, "When I became a mother, my first thought was that I

It just couldn't fail. I knew this was a test that was going to ace …

since this really was a matter of life and waste of life. "

Kajol also shared how being Nysa's mother and Yug has impacted her.

life positively making her a better person and actor. She said, "My

children make me want to be a better person and sometimes more fun

one. Being a mother added a lot to what I was, and it has only made me a

best actor. "Well, we can answer for the fact that Kajol is not just a

fabulous actress but also an amazing mother to her children, Nysa and

Yug.