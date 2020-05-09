FREMONT (Up News Info News) – Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) is known for his progressive politics and was co-chair of Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

However, he has now fully supported former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, and says that a Biden presidency would be much better than four more years of President Trump.

"Look, I don't sweeten it. I don't think Joe Biden will take us into the next progressive era. I think it's going to be the bridge," Khanna told Up News Info News's Washington commander in chief Major Garrett in an interview for an episode. from the podcast "The Takeout,quot;.

Khanna said he was "excited,quot; to prevent Trump from winning a second term, adding that it should be a clear choice for progressives they would vote for in November.

Khanna also said he was satisfied with Biden's response to allegations of sexual assault against him by former Senate staff member Tara Reade. He said he had come to this conclusion after listening to interviews with Reade and hearing Biden's vehement denials. Khanna also called for full transparency in the release of all documents related to Reade's indictment, and said the public would make the final decision based on the availability of all the information.

Khanna argued that Biden's "sense of decency,quot; would make him a great challenger to Trump.

"Ultimately, it's about his sense of decency, his sense of American character," said Khanna.

Khanna also spoke about Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that Trump should be more focused on expressing empathy with victims than on pressing to reopen the economy.

"I think the president would do better to level people up," Khanna said, encouraging Trump to be honest about a possible second wave of coronavirus cases later this year. "This is our challenge, and can we find the common purpose of the Americans?"

Khanna represents a district in California that contains several technology companies, including Apple. He said the coronavirus pandemic had made him appreciate the value of "essential,quot; workers, such as grocery store employees and janitors.

"This is a sobering reminder of how much we still depend on physical work," he said. Khanna is a member of the White House bipartisan legislative task force to reopen the economy, and advocated protecting these workers and paying them more.

"If we are so dependent on these workers, how do we make sure they are protected? How do we make sure they get paid more?" Khanna asked. "I think this country needs to have that conversation about the dignity of work."

