Bay Area Baby shows possible link between COVID-19 and rare condition – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – Doctors recently spoke exclusively with KPIX 5 about a recent medical mystery involving a Bay Area baby, his mother, and what turned out to be a surprising child case of COVID-19 that It may be related to a rare disease.

Two months ago, when passengers evacuated the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland, but before the Bay Area issued orders to stay home, the mystery was unfolding in Santa Clara County.

The six-month-old baby Zara had a high fever.

"It was a normal morning," recalled her mother Mahera. "It was March 10 and we woke up and she was hot."

Mahera called the pediatrician, who quickly concluded.

"They discarded COVID-19, because there is no travel history or anything like that," Mahera said.

While Zara fever persisted, she also developed a horrible rash, red eyes, and dry, chapped lips.

Her mother took her to the Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation urgent care center in Mountain View.

Palo Alto Medical Foundation Dr. Evie Huang examined the baby.

"She was crying almost the entire exam and even when mom was holding her against her chest, it was difficult to calm her down," she said. Dr huang. “He had a fairly significant skin rash all over his body; of, you know, his chest, arms, legs. All down the street "

Dr huang suspected Kawasaki disease, a rare disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels, most commonly in young children.

"So I initially admitted her to the hospital; for Kawasaki's treatment," he said. Dr huang.

Zara was treated at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Stanford. Since she had a fever, it was protocol to test it first for COVID-19.

"No, this is not COVID-19, because there is no possibility. It kept her safe, ”said Mahera.

But then they got the results. Zara tested positive for coronavirus.

"I was shocked. I was definitely surprised. How is that possible? He said Dr huang.

"I was surprised. And a little apprehensive about going into the hospital and caring for a patient who was the first patient at Stanford Children to test positive for COVID-19." Dr. Veena Jones, the pediatric hospitalist in charge of Zara's care.

While there is no known cause for Kawasaki, it can be caused by a virus. Which begs the question: Could it be caused by COVID-19?

"I can tell you that the virus may have triggered Kawasaki disease." But I can't tell you definitely, "said Dr. Jones.

In the hospital, the baby was successfully treated with intravenously administered anti-inflammatories, eliminating fever, rash, and red eyes.

"I was pleased to see that it actually looked pretty good," said Dr. Jones.

But since baby Zara tested positive for COVID-19, she would need to be isolated,

"How can we safely unload your house?" Jones asked.

Both Zara and her mother would be quarantined for 14 days.

"We try to be brave and positive," said Mahera.

They were successful. No one else in the home ever tested positive. But the mystery of how Zara was infected remains.

Zara's case is now part of the medical history. Dr. Jones and her colleagues wrote a report to alert other doctors to the possible connection between COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease.

Zara's mother offered a message about the pandemic: It is not over. Stay home and be safe.

"Labout your children. Embrace your children. They are your world. Just take it seriously, ”said Mahera.