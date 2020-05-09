Barack Obama Says Trump's Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic Was A "Chaotic Disaster,quot;

Hot New Hip Hop collected comments from former United States President Barack Obama recently in which he described President Trump's response to the coronavirus as a "chaotic mess." Barack reportedly made his comments when speaking with the Obama Alumni Association.

Obama said in his speech that Americans across the country are fighting not only against the coronavirus, but also against "division,quot;, "tribalism,quot; and also against the enemy. The former president said many of these qualities have become a "stronger boost,quot; in the American cultural fabric.

Obama admitted, however, that the situation would have been dire regardless of who was in charge, but independently, he claimed that the alleged tribalist mindset inhibited the Trump administration to adequately respond to the threat.

As you know, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 75,000 Americans and 1 million cases have been reported in the United States alone.

Adding to Barack's original point, the former president said that he and the rest of the Americans are fighting not against an individual or a political party, but a way of seeing things and a way of acting towards others.

Barack went on to say that he would fully endorse Joe Biden's campaign. Biden has recently been accused of sexual assault by several women, although discussions on the subject have been completely silenced due to the pandemic.

Obama was in the news earlier this week for another reason. Ashley Mitchell reported this year that Obama made a brief appearance in the Michael Jordan documentary, The last Dance, however, he was referred to as a "former Chicago resident," rather than the former president.

Online fans turned to their social media platforms to express their confusion over the lack of attribution for Barack's former occupation.

Twitter users wondered aloud how they would describe him as a "former Chicago resident,quot; rather than a former president of one of the world's most powerful nations.



