Barack Obama says the response from the US government. USA Al COVID-19 has been "an absolute chaotic disaster,quot;

Roommates, it's been months since the United States has been under social distancing patterns, and Donald Trump has taken many photos of our President Forever! Barack Obama, however, has not commented on how the government is handling the virus … until now.

According to reports, in the audio obtained by Yahoo News, President Obama can be heard speaking with members of the Obama Alumni Association, when he began to comment on how the current administration is handling the pandemic.

"What we are fighting against is against these long-term trends where being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as enemies, that's all. It has become a stronger drive in American life. There would have been It has been bad even with the best governments, it has been an absolutely chaotic disaster. "

While Barack doesn't mention Trump's name, he implies that Donnie is behind it all, as he mentions people in government who have a selfish mindset. Barack says there is a "What's in it for me? And to screw with everyone else? Operating in our government.

As previously reported, Donnie's methods of dealing with the spread of the coronavirus have been consistent, but often outrageous. Especially when he suggested that people fight the virus by injecting disinfectants.

