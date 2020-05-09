B Joe Biden, Sex Monster ’outshines Trump's incompetence – Up News Info

Bill Maher's final "New Rule" on Friday Real time with Bill Maher He was, as always, a madman.

"The liberal media and the liberal party," Maher said, "are doing … exactly what the Republicans want: for us to go down the rabbit hole Joe Biden, a sex monster."

Of course, Maher was referring to the allegations made by Tara Reade, who recently accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Biden says the incident "never, never happened."

For some, the story brings back memories of Christine Blasey Forde's testimony against conservative Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Not so for Maher.

"There is no fact to find here," said the Real time host. "It's a he said / she said".

Some, like The National Review, disagree.

But an even more important point for Maher is that, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis that has killed 77,000 Americans, "this person (Reade) literally changed the subject from" Donald Trump, deadly incompetent "to" Joe Biden, sex monster "

Watch Maher here:

"The New York Times is asking the DNC to establish a 'truth panel' on this," said the Real time host. "And Democrats are uniting around the position that this accusation must be thoroughly examined in order for the party to maintain its credibility."

Maher suggested that instead of the rallying cry "believe the women," Democrats might be better served by the more neutral "take charges seriously."

The problem, Maher said, is that "believing that everything doesn't make you noble, makes you gullible."

Republicans, Maher said, don't care about these things, so it becomes "a one-sided weapon used only against Democrats."

Democrats, being the "choice" party, can choose another path, Maher says.

This is a sex scandal, but, he says, the fact that "the United States has become a failed state that does a worse job of keeping its citizens alive than Cambodia" is a bigger problem.

Given the state of the country and what he called the nature of Tara Reade's allegations, Maher suggested that the most practical stance on the Biden scandal could be: "I don't know. It never will be. I don't care."

After all, Maher notes, "We have a president who says,‘ Drink bleech. "

"This story is taking on importance that it shouldn't have," he said. “There is so much at stake in these upcoming elections. The entire world needs to be rebuilt.

"Why," said Maher, "should a person's victim triumph over that of others?