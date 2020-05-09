Ava DuVernay claims little Richard used to tip her $ 100 every week when she was a waitress

Fans around the world mourned the loss of legendary performer, Little Richard, after it was revealed that he died of bone cancer this Saturday. Page Six collected comments from the director, Ava DuVernay, in which she stated that Little Richard used to tip her $ 100 a week while working as a waitress in Los Angeles.

According to DuVernay, he used to serve Little Richard's brunch every Sunday for a year while working at a restaurant in Los Angeles. DuVernay told her story on Twitter shortly after Little Richard's death.

While a college student three decades ago, Little Richard and his friends went to Aunt Kizzy's Back Porch in Los Angeles and each time she served it, she received a $ 100 tip against a $ 75 breakfast.

DuVernay admitted that it helped her "a lot." In a statement to People magazine, Little Richard's agent Dick Alen, who worked with him for four decades, confirmed the news of the legendary artist's passing.

In the aforementioned statement, he said that Little Richard died after fighting a battle against bone cancer. He was living in Nashville, Tennessee at the time of his death. Alen added that Richard was not doing well before he died, but that he hardly ever talked about it.

According to Little Richard's Wikipedia page, he is easily one of the most influential artists in popular culture and music and has acted for seven decades. He has been described with many terms of affection, including The Originator, the Architect of Rock and Roll and also the Innovator.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, his most cherished and celebrated accomplishments stem from the 1950s. Richard has also been described as the person who laid the foundation for what would eventually appear as rock and roll, including shouted voices, playing the piano, and loud beats. .

In addition, much of his style was later associated with the creation of soul and funk music. In the past, a lot of artists have shouted at Little Richard as a fundamental influence on his art.



