Author Emily Giffin apologized for calling Meghan Markle "non-maternal,quot; and "false,quot; after being accused of racism

Meghan Markle has faced criticism and backlash since she married Prince Harry two years ago.
And even though the couple retired from their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles to live a "normal,quot; life, the criticism continues.
Just this week, author Emily Giffin was criticized for her comments on the duchess, and boy, boy, is everything a mess.
ICYMI, Meghan shared an adorable video (shot by Prince Harry) of her reading Duck! Rabbit! Archie in honor of his first birthday.
Emily Giffin, who proclaims herself "royal watchmanShe criticized Meghan's video on Instagram. Although she later deleted the post, writer Kaitlin Menza shared screenshots of her comments on Twitter, which soon went viral.
In one legend, Emily criticized Meghan for appearing to want to be the center of attention and blamed her for Harry not appearing in the video. He also called Meghan for sharing an Archie video "no pants."
But he did not stop there. The 48-year-old woman also shared a screenshot from a text conversation in which she called Meghan "non-maternal,quot; and "false."
Although she made her Instagram and Twitter accounts private, Emily faced a backlash over her comments, which many argued were not only hateful and embarrassing, but also racist.
And many others have asked Emily's editor to take action.
Later that day, Emily posted a long apology on Instagram. “I like to follow celebrities and discuss them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest and unfiltered way, like I'm trusting directly with close friends, "he wrote.
"Also, I am very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my biography for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and (Prince) Harry were married."
“To be clear, I loved that a biracial American woman married the Royal Family. It seemed like a wonderful and happy thing to everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a meeting here at my house and posting many, many photos. Also, I was horrified by the signs of racism against her. "
"In the past few months, my feelings about BOTH and Meghan have changed," he continued. "But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race."
"I can see how some of my posts may have been grumpy, and could be interpreted as racially nuanced," he concluded. “It was not my intention, but I understand that intention and impact are two very different things. And I'm really sorry for that negative impact. "
Me, when people try to come for Meghan:
What do you think of all this? Tell us in the comments.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML73b9883957bbe27ee794dd69da6d482c19%