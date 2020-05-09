Author Alison Roman apologizes to Chrissy Teigen after a violent reaction

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Cookbook author and New York Times kitchen columnist Alison Roman has publicly apologized to Chrissy Teigenafter receiving a backlash over comments he made about his culinary creative partner.
The apology comes shortly after Teigen reacted with disappointment to Roman's comments in an interview with The new consumer, where she differentiates her career from the celebrity brand in the lifestyle world, such as Teigen and organization expert, author and TV presenter Marie Kondo.
"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy to me," Roman told the media. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has more than a million followers where there are only people running a content farm for her." .
Roman later added: "That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do. I don't aspire to that. But who's laughing now? Because he's making a lot of money."
Since a public outcry and a response from Teigen herself, Roman has issued an apology.
"Hi @chrissyteigen!" Roman's tweet started. "I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I really am sorry I hurt you with what I said. I shouldn't have used you / your business (or Marie & # 39; s (Kondo)) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career, it was cheeky, sloppy and I'm really sorry. "
Roman continued, "Being a woman who knocks other women down is not absolutely my thing and I don't think it's yours either (obviously I couldn't communicate it effectively). I hope we can meet someday, I think we probably get along."
In response to Roman's initial criticism, Teigen went to Twitter on Friday.
"This is a huge hassle and it hit me hard." Cravings author explained. "I've made her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. I even signed up to produce the same show she talks about in this article."
Teigen also made an exception to the notion that his brand is shallow or faceless.
"I started wanting because I wanted something for myself," he said in a series of follow-up tweets. "I wanted something that John didn't buy, I wanted to do something that would reassure me, make me happy, and make others happy too. Craving is not a 'machine' or 'cultivation content'. : It's me and 2 other women. I didn't sell myself by making my dreams come true. Having a line of kitchen utensils, being part of that process from start to finish, seeing something pass from the sketch to my hands , I love that ".
Other celebrities even weighed in on Teigen's thread, such as The good place Actress Jameela Jamil.
"Man … this is a great nuisance,quot;, Jamil tweeted. "It's also always so nasty and cliche to be a white woman beating up women of color building big brands and succeeding in business. Did you forget to mention Martha Stewart's cookware or were you just the two Asian women you're with?" angry? "
Teigen also emphasized that because the comments came from someone she deeply respected, it hurt even more.
"I really loved everything about Alison," said Teigen. "I was jealous that I had to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face! I've made countless NYT recipes that you've created, posting along the way. I don't think I've ever been so put off by the words of a fellow lover about the food. I just had no idea that she perceived me that way, especially because of her. And Marie (Kondo) too. Marie is amazing. "
The caring husband that he is, John Legend He intervened with a few words of love and wisdom.
"I love what you're building," Legend tweeted. "I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant and creative mind. I am very proud of you."
%MINIFYHTML5b18c8173437262de42774d676d8d2b019%%MINIFYHTML5b18c8173437262de42774d676d8d2b020%