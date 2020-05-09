Author Alison Roman apologizes to Chrissy Teigen after a violent reaction

Cookbook author and New York Times kitchen columnist Alison Roman has publicly apologized to Chrissy Teigenafter receiving a backlash over comments he made about his culinary creative partner.

The apology comes shortly after Teigen reacted with disappointment to Roman's comments in an interview with The new consumer, where she differentiates her career from the celebrity brand in the lifestyle world, such as Teigen and organization expert, author and TV presenter Marie Kondo.

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy to me," Roman told the media. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has more than a million followers where there are only people running a content farm for her." .

Roman later added: "That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do. I don't aspire to that. But who's laughing now? Because he's making a lot of money."

Since a public outcry and a response from Teigen herself, Roman has issued an apology.