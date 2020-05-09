As South Korea lowers limits, virus group forces Seoul to close bars

Get out there, socialize and have fun, the South Korean government told its people, declaring the beginning of "a new daily life with Covid-19,quot;, while keeping an eye out for any signs of backsliding, any need for restrictions to return to enter site.
It didn't take long.
On Saturday, just the fourth day of the new phase, the mayor of Seoul ordered the indefinite closure of all bars and nightclubs in the capital after the discovery of a group of dozens of coronavirus infections.
South Korea initially attacked the pandemic with such success that it became a cited model worldwide, almost stopping a large outbreak without stifling almost most of its economy like other nations have. Now he is trying something just as difficult: gradually approaching, in a safe way, something similar to everyday life.
Government officials, health workers, and much of the public are well aware that until there is a vaccine, the relaxing restrictions will lead to more infections and possibly more deaths. The trick will be to do it without allowing the contagion to return.
Other nations, eager to reopen but fearful of the consequences, will be watching to see what happens in South Korea.
"A second wave is inevitable," said Son Young-rae, a senior epidemiological strategist at the government's disaster management headquarters. "But we are running a constant monitoring and detection system throughout our society to prevent it from exploding rapidly in hundreds or thousands of cases like the one we had in the past."
"We hope to slow the spread and downsize to small, sporadic outbreaks, hopefully 20 to 30 cases, that come and go," he said, "so that we can manage them while people continue with their daily lives." . "
South Korea has had almost 11,000 confirmed cases of the virus and reported 256 deaths. But it has The spread of several hundred new infections recorded daily in late February and early March slowed to around 10 per day in recent weeks.
The country adopted a massive and multifaceted approach, which includes aggressive testing and contact tracing, near-universal use of masks, social distancing and drastic measures located at critical points. He was helped by a high degree of public cooperation.
Now you have the same tools to prevent a resurgence, creating a new strategy on the go.
"We cannot support our society with our daily lives and our stationary economic activities," said Health Minister Park Neung-hoo. "But unfortunately, we couldn't find a precedent for what we are trying to do. Most likely, our experience, with its trials and errors, will serve as a reference for other nations in the future."
After a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, epidemiologists quickly learned that he had visited three nightclubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul, on May 2. On Saturday night, they said they were tracking 7,200 people who had visited five Itaewon nightclubs where the virus could have spread.
So far, 27 cases have been found among club attendees and people who had close contact with them, Kwon Jun-wok, a senior disease control official, said during a press conference on Saturday.
Mayor Park Won-soon cited a higher number, saying that at least 40 infections had been linked to nightclubs. When he closed the clubs, he scolded customers who had not practiced safeguards such as wearing masks, accusing them of putting the health of the entire nation at risk.
"Just because of the carelessness of some people, all of our efforts so far can be wasted," he said.
Under the new policy that went into effect on Wednesday, the government urges people to regain pieces of their daily lives, and places like schools, museums, libraries, stadiums and concert halls are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.
If it weren't for the ubiquitous masks, South Korean cities these days would look almost like before the virus. The subways have been filled with travelers. Long lines have begun to form on the sidewalks in Seoul, not to buy masks but to get seats at favorite restaurants.
The government estimates that the medical system can comfortably monitor Covid-19 if there are fewer than 50 new cases per day, and epidemiologists can trace the source of the infection at least 95 percent of the time, milestones the country passed last month.
It also gained confidence when 30 million people participated in parliamentary elections on April 15 without triggering a new outbreak.
But things are far from normal. Nightclubs and bathhouses take the temperature of everyone who enters. Students wear masks in class and are not allowed to practice contact sports. At Suwon Hi-Tech High School in Suwon, a city south of Seoul, each student's temperature is monitored four times a day.
"Complacency is the greatest risk," said Jung Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
South Korea still finds occasional patients whose origin of infection cannot be established. Ms. Jung said, "This means that the virus that has infected these people is still present in the community."
A government working group of economists and sociologists, as well as experts in infectious diseases, wrote a "68-distance guide to distancing from everyday life." He outlined measures such as partitioning the cafeteria and dining room tables, maintaining masks in the church, and having visitors to weddings, funerals, karaoke bars, nightclubs, and online game rooms write their names and numbers. phone so they can be tracked later.
He calls for workers with minor potential symptoms of Covid-19 to call in sick for a few days, a difficult task in a culture where reporting to work even when sick is considered a virtue.
The draft was released online in mid-April for public comment. A change made at the suggestion of citizens: keep all seats empty in movie theaters.
"There is no going back to the life we had before Covid-19," said Kim Gang-lip, senior policy coordinator at disaster management headquarters. Instead, we are creating a new set of social and cultural norms. "