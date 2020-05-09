Arlington woman shot to death in apartment complex, suspect released – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in her 20s died after being shot at an Arlington apartment complex early Saturday morning.

%MINIFYHTML976bf45e70c4dbf45761361d9447e36417%

At 2:06 a.m. On May 9, Arlington Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

%MINIFYHTML976bf45e70c4dbf45761361d9447e36418%

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers initially arrested a man believed to have had a relationship with the victim and who participated in the shooting.

He was interviewed at police headquarters, but was later released, as initial statements indicated that he may have handled the firearm negligently, police said.

At this time, the criminal case will be submitted to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office for presentation to a grand jury.