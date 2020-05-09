Arlington Police arrest man suspected of murder Sunday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man Sunday night, May 3.

Police said Friday that Romus Motton, 39, was arrested without incident and charged with murder.

He remains in Arlington Jail on a bond set at $ 80,000.

Police responded to a shooting call around 8:00 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of McQueary Street.

Officers found Wiley Harper, 40, on the street with a fatal bullet wound in the area of ​​her abdomen.

Investigators said there appeared to be an argument and a physical flight between the victim and Motton near the street.

Witnesses, including one with the video of the shooting on a cell phone, helped lead police to Motton.